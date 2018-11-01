KEMET (KEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of KEM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 67,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. KEMET has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

In other news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $83,524.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 10,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,580,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $398,852. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie started coverage on KEMET in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on KEMET and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

