Kering (KER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering (EPA:KER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €504.50 ($586.63).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €585.00 ($680.23) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €460.00 ($534.88) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €568.00 ($660.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €510.00 ($593.02) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €524.00 ($609.30) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

EPA KER opened at €381.90 ($444.07) on Thursday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

