Kingfisher plc (KGF) Receives GBX 333.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.60 ($4.36).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective (down from GBX 302 ($3.95)) on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.42) on Monday. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 285.30 ($3.73) and a one year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

