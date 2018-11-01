KingN Coin (KNC) Price Tops $11.65

KingN Coin (CURRENCY:KNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. KingN Coin has a market capitalization of $23,401.00 and $0.00 worth of KingN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KingN Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One KingN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.65 or 0.00179997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00151847 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00251105 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $630.02 or 0.09960033 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KingN Coin Coin Profile

KingN Coin’s total supply is 2,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009 coins. The Reddit community for KingN Coin is /r/KingnCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KingN Coin’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork. The official website for KingN Coin is kingncoin.com.

KingN Coin Coin Trading

KingN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KingN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

