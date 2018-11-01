KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) Director John T. Collins Acquires 10,000 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director John T. Collins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $28.89 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Separately, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

