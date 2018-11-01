Kroger (KR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 417,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,777. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $734,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,575 shares of company stock worth $1,422,559. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kroger by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

