Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY18 guidance at $2.94-$3.04 EPS.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.10.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

