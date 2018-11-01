Leagold Mining (LMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.45

Shares of Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 107195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “c$2.46” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Leagold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Leagold Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.45.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$112.19 million during the quarter. Leagold Mining had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.52%.

About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

