Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.20 ($3.78).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGEN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 307 ($4.01) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 334 ($4.36) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 254.50 ($3.33). 13,436,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.66).

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £1,719.33 ($2,246.61).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

