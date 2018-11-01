Lennox International Inc. (LII) EVP Prakash Bedapudi Sells 10,000 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LII stock opened at $210.89 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $229.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 47.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lennox International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lennox International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.