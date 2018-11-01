Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $19.72 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,128,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,011,000 after purchasing an additional 648,091 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,310,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,172 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

Shares of KO stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

