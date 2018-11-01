Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,820,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Malynda K. West sold 4,105 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $349,130.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 48,142 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,092,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,325,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

