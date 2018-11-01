Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 272,461 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 113.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 709,373 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 23,450,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $261,000.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Holdren purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark P. Frissora purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,150. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($9.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

