Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Braves Group Series C to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

