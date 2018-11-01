Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Holdings Lifted by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series C comprises 0.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

