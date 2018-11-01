Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

LTRPA stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $969.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms recently commented on LTRPA. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.