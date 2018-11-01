Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.59 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. On average, analysts expect Lonestar Resources US to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Shares of LONE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,849. The firm has a market cap of $187.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on LONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, Director John H. Murray purchased 7,600 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $66,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Murray purchased 15,400 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $130,746.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,046 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.