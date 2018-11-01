Lumber Liquidators (LL) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LL. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

LL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,895. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $329.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

