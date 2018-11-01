Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Position Decreased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In related news, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.9775 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

