ManpowerGroup (MAN) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.85.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 79,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $71.79 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,049,473.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $120,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 15,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

