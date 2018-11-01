MarineMax (HZO) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.68. MarineMax also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 10,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,875. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Ifs Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.