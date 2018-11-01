MarineMax (HZO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $18.97. MarineMax shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2347884 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 100.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.30.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.