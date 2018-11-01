Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Trimmed by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $3,949,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 924,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 91,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

MRK opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,269 shares of company stock valued at $49,219,634. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

