Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,603 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

