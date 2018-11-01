Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $4.94 Million Position in National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.16% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.80 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.16% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

