Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $5.44 Million Position in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $384,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 112.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 195,596 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

In other Oshkosh news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

