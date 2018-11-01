Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 4.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in China Mobile by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in China Mobile by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 13.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE CHL opened at $46.55 on Thursday. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a $1.1631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from China Mobile’s previous special dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

China Mobile Profile

There is no company description available for China Mobile Ltd.

