MGIC Investment (MTG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTG. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on MGIC Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 2,345,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,137. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,871.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

