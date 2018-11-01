Michael R. Smith Sells 7,200 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Stock

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) VP Michael R. Smith sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $1,026,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,313.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MKC opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $145.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 123,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.