MiX Telematics (MIXT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ZAR 0.351-0.379 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ZAR 1.93-1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.MiX Telematics also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised MiX Telematics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.46. 5,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,005. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.47.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $33.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiX Telematics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of MiX Telematics worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

