Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 395,530 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 395,530 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

HST stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

