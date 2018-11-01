Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 873.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 48.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.37.

Shares of ACN opened at $158.67 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $141.47 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

In related news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard P. Clark sold 2,857 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $447,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,604 shares of company stock worth $10,332,891 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

