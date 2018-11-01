Morgan Stanley Trims Core Laboratories (CLB) Target Price to $105.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.36.

CLB opened at $85.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 68.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

