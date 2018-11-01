Morris Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,771 Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.77.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $65,465.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,087 shares of company stock worth $3,914,211 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

