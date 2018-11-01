MRC Global (MRC) Issues Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. MRC Global had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. MRC Global updated its Q3 2018 guidance to EPS.

MRC stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. MRC Global has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

