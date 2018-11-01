Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the quarter. Mylan makes up about 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Mylan were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mylan by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 69.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Mylan during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYL. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

