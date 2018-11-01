Nabors Industries (NBR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $779.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NBR stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBR. Societe Generale upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

