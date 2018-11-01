Nanometrics (NANO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Nanometrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nanometrics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.33-0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.80. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. Nanometrics has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $48.26.

NANO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $155,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,574,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $103,217.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

