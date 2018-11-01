National Bank Financial Increases Capital Power (CPX) Price Target to C$34.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPX. CIBC upped their target price on Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$27.32 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$22.15 and a one year high of C$29.79.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). Capital Power had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$297.19 million.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity.

