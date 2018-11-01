National Instruments Corp (NATI) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 37.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 357.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 242,499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in National Instruments by 260.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 286,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $346.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other National Instruments news, Director James J. Truchard sold 157,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $7,103,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $782,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,152,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,956,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,735 shares of company stock worth $22,230,588. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

