National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Bought by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco makes up 4.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 29.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 647,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50, a PEG ratio of 1,005.60 and a beta of 0.93.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,734 shares of company stock worth $939,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $46.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $40.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.32.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

