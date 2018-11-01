Nautilus (NLS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 23292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Nautilus from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $232,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $158,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,741.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 28.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 277,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 62,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 132.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nautilus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $383.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

