Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.97

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 14861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEOS. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.29.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 164.40%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Research analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

