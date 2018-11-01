NetEase (NTES) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetEase from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

NTES stock traded up $12.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.62. 1,085,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,756. NetEase has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $377.64. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.82. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $256,375,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.5% in the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 858,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,316 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 64.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 463,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

