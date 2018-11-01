Newfield Exploration (NFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NFX traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 37,244,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,285. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Newfield Exploration has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Williams Capital set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.