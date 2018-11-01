Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Newmont Mining by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.85.

NEM opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Newmont Mining Corp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $347,713. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

