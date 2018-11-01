NEXT (NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXT. UBS Group initiated coverage on NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,450 ($71.21) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 5,550 ($72.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,881.63 ($63.79).

Shares of NXT traded up GBX 152 ($1.99) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,356 ($69.99). The company had a trading volume of 641,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,713 ($74.65), for a total transaction of £62,843 ($82,115.51).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

