NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (XYL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 21.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,118,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,372,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Xylem by 50.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $26,956,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Xylem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $571,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,505.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $3,839,982. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

NYSE XYL opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. Xylem’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

