Nordex (NDX1) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.02 ($10.49).

Get Nordex alerts:

NDX1 traded up €0.31 ($0.36) on Wednesday, reaching €8.55 ($9.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,965. Nordex has a 1 year low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 1 year high of €14.35 ($16.69).

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.