North Arrow Minerals (NAR) Trading 40% Higher

North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) traded up 40% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 103,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 32,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

North Arrow Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

